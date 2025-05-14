Gary Lineker's Social Media Storm: Apology Follows Controversial Repost

Gary Lineker, renowned former England soccer legend and BBC sports presenter, stirred controversy after reposting an Instagram story about Zionism featuring a rat, a symbol controversially linked to antisemitism. Following backlash, Lineker issued an emphatic apology, acknowledging the offensive nature of the content.

The incident is the latest in a series of controversies for Lineker, who will soon step down as the host of 'Match of the Day' after 25 years. Despite his checkered history on social media and a previous suspension, he remains a prominent figure in broadcasting.

Calls for his dismissal from the BBC echo amidst ongoing debates about media impartiality. The broadcaster underscored the importance of adhering to its values, while Lineker continues to helm major sports events and run his successful 'Goalhanger' podcast venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)