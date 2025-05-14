Left Menu

Gary Lineker's Social Media Storm: Apology Follows Controversial Repost

Former England soccer star and BBC broadcaster, Gary Lineker, issued an apology after reposting an offensive Instagram story about Zionism. Criticized for past controversies, Lineker reiterated his commitment to humanitarian issues. The BBC faces calls to dismiss him despite his influential role and forthcoming projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:30 IST
Gary Lineker's Social Media Storm: Apology Follows Controversial Repost
Gary Lineker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gary Lineker, renowned former England soccer legend and BBC sports presenter, stirred controversy after reposting an Instagram story about Zionism featuring a rat, a symbol controversially linked to antisemitism. Following backlash, Lineker issued an emphatic apology, acknowledging the offensive nature of the content.

The incident is the latest in a series of controversies for Lineker, who will soon step down as the host of 'Match of the Day' after 25 years. Despite his checkered history on social media and a previous suspension, he remains a prominent figure in broadcasting.

Calls for his dismissal from the BBC echo amidst ongoing debates about media impartiality. The broadcaster underscored the importance of adhering to its values, while Lineker continues to helm major sports events and run his successful 'Goalhanger' podcast venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025