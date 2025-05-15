Feeding Hope: The Impact of Krsna's Free Meals in Little India

Latha Govindasamy, an Indian-origin former educator, and her family have achieved a significant feat by serving 10 million meals to migrant workers from India and Bangladesh at a soup kitchen they founded in 2018.

Operating in Singapore's Little India, where authentic Indian food is both scarce and pricey, Krsna's Free Meals offers free, wholesome meals to these workers. Initially funded from the family's savings, the initiative saw increased community involvement post-2019, including worker contributions and surge in volunteer support during the pandemic.

Govindasamy now aspires to expand the initiative into the heartlands. Plans include establishing a central kitchen and vending machines to make free food accessible to all, especially senior citizens, according to reports from The Straits Times.

