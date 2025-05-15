Join the Fun: LEGO® Playgrounds Return to India This Summer!
LEGO® Playground is returning to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad with events designed for children aged 5 and above. These events, featuring thrilling and creative challenges, aim to foster creativity and essential skills. The program also includes a dedicated Duplo Zone for younger children under 5, with hands-on activities.
This summer promises to be action-packed for youngsters in India as the LEGO® Playground returns to major cities: Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Scheduled at popular malls from mid-May to June, the event invites children aged 5 and above to participate in creativity-sparking challenges.
In an exciting twist, actress Soha Ali Khan will launch the festivities in Mumbai. The event lineup includes thrilling activities like the Tower Knock Down and Go the Distance, where children can test their engineering skills by launching LEGO® creations or building remote-controlled cars.
The LEGO® Playground emphasizes the power of play in learning, supporting children's development through innovative, hands-on activities. As a bonus, LEGO® is also opening its first certified store in India this May, promising more avenues for thrilling experiences.
