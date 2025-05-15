Left Menu

Join the Fun: LEGO® Playgrounds Return to India This Summer!

LEGO® Playground is returning to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad with events designed for children aged 5 and above. These events, featuring thrilling and creative challenges, aim to foster creativity and essential skills. The program also includes a dedicated Duplo Zone for younger children under 5, with hands-on activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:23 IST
Join the Fun: LEGO® Playgrounds Return to India This Summer!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

This summer promises to be action-packed for youngsters in India as the LEGO® Playground returns to major cities: Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Scheduled at popular malls from mid-May to June, the event invites children aged 5 and above to participate in creativity-sparking challenges.

In an exciting twist, actress Soha Ali Khan will launch the festivities in Mumbai. The event lineup includes thrilling activities like the Tower Knock Down and Go the Distance, where children can test their engineering skills by launching LEGO® creations or building remote-controlled cars.

The LEGO® Playground emphasizes the power of play in learning, supporting children's development through innovative, hands-on activities. As a bonus, LEGO® is also opening its first certified store in India this May, promising more avenues for thrilling experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025