Swift Response: Fire Contained in Mumbai High-Rise

A fire erupted in a 12-storey residential building in the Bandra (East) area of Mumbai on Tuesday night, according to officials. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The fire occurred on the 11th floor of the building and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8:54 PM. Firefighters acted swiftly to bring the blaze under control within 10-15 minutes.

While the flames were successfully confined to the 11th floor, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials added.

