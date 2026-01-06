Left Menu

Swift Response: Fire Contained in Mumbai High-Rise

A fire erupted in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the flames were confined to the 11th floor. Fire Brigade personnel swiftly controlled the blaze within 10-15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a 12-storey residential building in the Bandra (East) area of Mumbai on Tuesday night, according to officials. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The fire occurred on the 11th floor of the building and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8:54 PM. Firefighters acted swiftly to bring the blaze under control within 10-15 minutes.

While the flames were successfully confined to the 11th floor, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

