Harvard's Priceless Discovery: The Lost Magna Carta

Harvard University unearthed a rare, authentic version of the Magna Carta, believed to be just a cheap copy, dating back to 1300. Discovered by historians David Carpenter and Nicholas Vincent, its value far exceeds initial assumptions. The document's provenance traces back to Appleby, England, before reaching Harvard in 1946.

Updated: 15-05-2025 11:14 IST
Harvard University has made a remarkable discovery, identifying what was once considered a cheap copy of the Magna Carta as a rare 1300 version, penned during the reign of King Edward I. This revelation came courtesy of researchers David Carpenter and Nicholas Vincent.

The documentation, originally assumed to be worth under $30, has captivated historians for its historical significance. Notable for establishing legal limitations on monarchical rule, the Magna Carta underpins constitutions worldwide, including the U.S. Constitution.

The document's journey to Harvard began in Appleby, England, connecting to the anti-slave trade campaigners Thomas and John Clarkson. After passing through various hands, it mistakenly arrived at Harvard dated 1327. Reverification has now brought this monumental piece of history back to light.

