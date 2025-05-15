Harvard's Priceless Discovery: The Lost Magna Carta

Harvard University has made a remarkable discovery, identifying what was once considered a cheap copy of the Magna Carta as a rare 1300 version, penned during the reign of King Edward I. This revelation came courtesy of researchers David Carpenter and Nicholas Vincent.

The documentation, originally assumed to be worth under $30, has captivated historians for its historical significance. Notable for establishing legal limitations on monarchical rule, the Magna Carta underpins constitutions worldwide, including the U.S. Constitution.

The document's journey to Harvard began in Appleby, England, connecting to the anti-slave trade campaigners Thomas and John Clarkson. After passing through various hands, it mistakenly arrived at Harvard dated 1327. Reverification has now brought this monumental piece of history back to light.

