Fenix Museum: A New Beacon on Rotterdam's Waterfront

The new Fenix Museum in Rotterdam, crafted by architect Ma Yansong from MAD Architects, marks a culturally significant addition to the city's skyline. The museum features a striking spiral staircase symbolizing the unpredictable paths migrants embark upon.

Located on Rotterdam's waterfront, the museum unfolds the complex narrative of migration through vivid exhibits, including thousands of suitcases and refugee portraits. It aims to foster reflection as migration and anti-immigrant sentiments rise globally, with over 300 million people living outside their birth countries.

The project's financial foundation comes from the Van der Vorm family's Dutch art foundation, Droom en Daad. With the backdrop of the Netherlands' recent shift toward stricter migration policies, the museum encourages dialogue, perhaps providing art as a canvas for such discourse.

