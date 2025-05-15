Left Menu

Reviving Kashmir's Tourism: A Ministerial Plan

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu promises to rejuvenate Kashmir's tourism, affected by a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. During his visit, Naidu inspected Srinagar airport, reconnected after hostilities ended, and engaged with locals at Polo View market, ensuring government support for restoring visitor numbers.

Updated: 15-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:17 IST
Reviving Kashmir's Tourism: A Ministerial Plan
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu expressed the government's commitment to reviving tourism in Kashmir, which has seen a decline following last month's terror attack in Pahalgam. Naidu inspected Srinagar airport operations, now resumed after the cessation of conflicts between India and Pakistan.

Amid his visit, Naidu engaged with local residents at the Polo View market, acknowledging their concerns over reduced tourist footfall. He emphasized the need to restore and boost tourism, highlighting the significant increase in airport arrivals from 25 lakh passengers in 2019 to 45 lakh in 2024.

Naidu assured that the aviation ministry would support efforts to return to pre-attack tourism levels, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister applauded the resilience of airport staff and commended Operation Sindoor's targeted efforts against terrorism, restoring connectivity between Srinagar and the rest of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

