Cannes Chronicles: Drama Beyond the Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for its glamour, faced an unexpected wardrobe twist as Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was obliged to alter her ensemble due to novel dress code restrictions. The rules, prohibiting nudity and voluminous attire, caught Berry by surprise, necessitating a last-minute outfit change.

In a significant move, Warner Bros Discovery has decided to restore the HBO brand to its streaming service, rebranding it as HBO Max. The decision, expected this summer, aims to leverage HBO's global reputation to boost subscriber numbers as the company enhances its international reach.

The entertainment industry was further jolted by Casandra Ventura's testimony against her former boyfriend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Ventura accused Combs of rape, leading to a $20 million settlement to conclude her civil lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul. Additionally, Tom Cruise made a triumphant red-carpet appearance at Cannes for the latest 'Mission: Impossible' premiere.

