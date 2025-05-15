Left Menu

Cannes Chronicles: Drama Beyond the Red Carpet

Oscar-winner Halle Berry had to change her Cannes outfit due to new dress code restrictions. Warner Bros Discovery rebrands HBO Max. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend accuses him of rape and settles for $20 million. Tom Cruise returns to Cannes. Kim Kardashian testifies in Paris robbery trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:38 IST
Cannes Chronicles: Drama Beyond the Red Carpet
Halle Berry

The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for its glamour, faced an unexpected wardrobe twist as Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was obliged to alter her ensemble due to novel dress code restrictions. The rules, prohibiting nudity and voluminous attire, caught Berry by surprise, necessitating a last-minute outfit change.

In a significant move, Warner Bros Discovery has decided to restore the HBO brand to its streaming service, rebranding it as HBO Max. The decision, expected this summer, aims to leverage HBO's global reputation to boost subscriber numbers as the company enhances its international reach.

The entertainment industry was further jolted by Casandra Ventura's testimony against her former boyfriend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Ventura accused Combs of rape, leading to a $20 million settlement to conclude her civil lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul. Additionally, Tom Cruise made a triumphant red-carpet appearance at Cannes for the latest 'Mission: Impossible' premiere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025