Kashmir's Tourism Revival: A Comprehensive Plan Following Crisis

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to address financial support and interest relief for Kashmir's tourism sector after the Pahalgam attack. Meeting stakeholders, Abdullah emphasized a structured approach, proposing a tourism revival plan, including loan deferments and cultural initiatives, to rejuvenate the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:12 IST
Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured Kashmir's tourism stakeholders on Thursday that he would advocate for their financial support and interest relief with central government leaders, including the prime minister, following the devastating Pahalgam attack.

During the meeting of key tourism stakeholders, Abdullah pledged to tackle the severe impact of the attack on the region's tourism industry, which resulted in 26 deaths, mostly tourists. He promised a structured approach to the issue.

Abdullah called for a comprehensive tourism revival plan, proposing initiatives such as loan deferments and cultural performances to revitalize the sector. He highlighted ongoing interest in promoting Kashmir as a tourist destination and vowed to support promotional campaigns personally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

