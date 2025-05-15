Left Menu

Cannes Film Festival Enforces Red Carpet Ban

The Cannes Film Festival has banned actor Theo Navarro-Mussy from the red carpet amid sexual assault allegations. Despite a lack of legal resolution, the decision reflects the festival's growing focus on contributor safety. This move follows criticism for inadequate responses to #MeToo revelations.

The Cannes Film Festival has taken a bold stance by banning French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy from the red carpet due to unresolved sexual assault allegations. The decision was confirmed by festival director Thierry Fremaux in an interview with Telerama magazine.

Although the courts have yet to deliver a final ruling in Navarro-Mussy's case, Fremaux, along with the film's producers, opted to exclude the actor, signaling a shift toward prioritizing safety and integrity at the festival. Navarro-Mussy, who features in the film "Case 137," has faced accusations of rape from three former partners, a complaint initially dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

This development emerges as the festival responds to past critiques over its handling of #MeToo cases, such as the recent conviction of actor Gerard Depardieu for sexual assault. Fremaux remarked that the festival now mandates producers ensure films adhere to the highest standards of contributor respect and safety.

