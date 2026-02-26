Left Menu

Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up

BJD MP Sasmit Patra collected six forms for Odisha's Rajya Sabha elections, igniting speculation about strategies. With the BJD and BJP poised for certain seats, the contest for a fourth seat intensifies. The BJD and Congress consider strategies, as BJD's Patnaik is authorized to make final candidate decisions.

Updated: 26-02-2026 23:13 IST
BJD MP Sasmit Patra sparked political intrigue on Thursday when he procured six nomination forms for the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha. This move has fueled speculation about strategic plans for the upcoming polls. The BJD and BJP are both poised for certain seats, while the contest for a fourth is heating up.

With 48 MLAs, the BJD is positioned for one seat but requires more support for a second. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP, with 79 MLAs and three independents, falls short of the total needed to secure three MPs. The Congress, with 14 MLAs, seeks to play a significant role in the election outcome by possibly fielding a joint candidate.

The Congress party has approached BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik for discussions, while Patnaik holds the authority to finalize BJD candidates. As the March 16 elections approach, parties are strategically aligning to maximize their chances in this keenly contested political arena.

