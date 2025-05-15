A Bollywood Icon Inspires Acts of Compassion

In the heart of Jamshedpur's Sakchi market, Pappu Sardar, an extraordinary fan of Bollywood's Madhuri Dixit, unveils a profound tribute. Each year, Pappu celebrates Madhuri's birthday on May 15 with community-driven initiatives, but the recent terror attack in Pahalgam gave his celebration new meaning.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the dignity of sindoor, Pappu orchestrated weddings for a widow and two other disadvantaged women, transforming his eatery into a wedding venue replete with traditional rituals. The event symbolizes a heartfelt gift to his 'badi behen,' restoring hope to those affected by tragedy.

Pappu's commitment transcends idle fandom, as his devotion leads him beyond mere celebratory gestures into life-altering acts of kindness, binding communities and uplifting lives, in the name of his beloved Bollywood icon.

