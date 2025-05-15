Left Menu

A Bollywood Icon Inspires Acts of Compassion

Pappu Sardar, a devoted fan of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, commemorated her birthday by organizing weddings for a widow and two women from impoverished families in Jamshedpur. Inspired by national symbols of dignity, Pappu aimed to restore hope and respect for these women, transcending traditional fandom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:03 IST
A Bollywood Icon Inspires Acts of Compassion
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Jamshedpur's Sakchi market, Pappu Sardar, an extraordinary fan of Bollywood's Madhuri Dixit, unveils a profound tribute. Each year, Pappu celebrates Madhuri's birthday on May 15 with community-driven initiatives, but the recent terror attack in Pahalgam gave his celebration new meaning.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the dignity of sindoor, Pappu orchestrated weddings for a widow and two other disadvantaged women, transforming his eatery into a wedding venue replete with traditional rituals. The event symbolizes a heartfelt gift to his 'badi behen,' restoring hope to those affected by tragedy.

Pappu's commitment transcends idle fandom, as his devotion leads him beyond mere celebratory gestures into life-altering acts of kindness, binding communities and uplifting lives, in the name of his beloved Bollywood icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025