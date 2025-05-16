Daring Rescue in Bilaspur: Villagers and NTPC Halt Power to Save Trapped Kids

In a dramatic incident in Khangar village, Bilaspur district, two children were rescued from the Sutlej River after being trapped by a sudden water surge

The Koldam Project released water for power generation, prompting a rise in river levels. Prompt action from villagers and NTPC authorities secured the children's safety.

The village's swift response and NTPC's cooperation in halting power generation highlight an inspiring tale of community effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)