Daring Rescue in Bilaspur: Villagers and NTPC Halt Power to Save Trapped Kids

In Bilaspur's Khangar village, two children were dramatically rescued after getting trapped by a sudden surge in the Sutlej River. The incident highlighted the cooperation between local villagers and NTPC Koldam project authorities, who temporarily halted power generation to secure the children's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Khangar village, Bilaspur district, two children were rescued from the Sutlej River after being trapped by a sudden water surge

The Koldam Project released water for power generation, prompting a rise in river levels. Prompt action from villagers and NTPC authorities secured the children's safety.

The village's swift response and NTPC's cooperation in halting power generation highlight an inspiring tale of community effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

