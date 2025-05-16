Inside the Diddy Trial: Love, Betrayal, and High Stakes

The trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs intensified as his defense team attempted to portray Casandra Ventura as a willing participant in his notorious "Freak Offs." In the high-profile sex trafficking case, Ventura, also known as the singer Cassie, stands as the star witness against Combs, who faces multiple felony counts.

Ventura testified to being coerced by Combs during their 11-year relationship, which she says included drug-fueled performances orchestrated by Combs. However, the defense argued that she was complicit in these acts, unveiling communications suggesting mutual affection and participation.

The trial, drawing significant public attention, continues under the scrutiny of U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. The case stems from Ventura's lawsuit against Combs, which resulted in a $20 million settlement, and aims to hold him accountable for the alleged coercion and abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)