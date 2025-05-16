New York State Senate Honors Indian Constitution's 75th Anniversary

In a groundbreaking event, the New York State Senate has formally adopted a resolution honoring the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. This significant move acknowledges the Indian Constitution's role as a guiding framework for India's growth as a nation and celebrates its democratic values.

Introduced by New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, the resolution was adopted in a ceremony held on Wednesday. The event saw the presence of the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, alongside prominent Indian-American community members.

Cooney, sharing his personal journey from being adopted from India, emphasized the shared democratic ideals and cultural ties between India and the United States. The resolution highlights a commitment to recognizing the rich ancestral heritage and fostering public awareness about this enduring cultural legacy.

