New York State Senate Honors Indian Constitution's 75th Anniversary

In a historic move, the New York State Senate adopted a resolution honoring the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, introduced by Senator Jeremy Cooney. This marks the first time a resolution commemorating the Indian Constitution has been adopted in a US legislative body, celebrating shared democratic ideals between India and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 09:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking event, the New York State Senate has formally adopted a resolution honoring the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. This significant move acknowledges the Indian Constitution's role as a guiding framework for India's growth as a nation and celebrates its democratic values.

Introduced by New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, the resolution was adopted in a ceremony held on Wednesday. The event saw the presence of the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, alongside prominent Indian-American community members.

Cooney, sharing his personal journey from being adopted from India, emphasized the shared democratic ideals and cultural ties between India and the United States. The resolution highlights a commitment to recognizing the rich ancestral heritage and fostering public awareness about this enduring cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

