Sikkim Celebrates Statehood: A Model of Sustainable Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu extends heartfelt greetings to Sikkim's residents on their Statehood Day, highlighting the state's commitment to sustainable development and harmonious coexistence with nature. Recognized for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Sikkim joined India as the 22nd state on May 16, 1975.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 09:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu offered her congratulations to the residents of Sikkim on Friday as the state celebrated its statehood day. She praised Sikkim for its exemplary achievements in sustainable development and its harmonious relationship with nature.

In a post on X, she conveyed her best wishes for the ongoing prosperity and well-being of Sikkim's people. Sikkim officially became India's 22nd state on May 16, 1975.

Lauding Sikkim's natural beauty and cultural richness, President Murmu noted its notable status as one of the country's most environmentally conscious states, calling it a beacon for sustainable progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

