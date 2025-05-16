Left Menu

Myntra's Fashion Revolution: Ultimate Glam Clan's Creator Boom

Myntra's Ultimate Glam Clan programme has surpassed 5 lakh creator signups, becoming India's largest shopper-creator initiative. Launched last year, it empowers shoppers to become content creators, driving engagement and authenticity. Gen Z, the driving force, accounts for 67% of new signups, reflecting India's influencer community momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myntra's Ultimate Glam Clan programme has rapidly become India's largest shopper-creator initiative, recently surpassing 5 lakh creator signups. This shows a significant shift in how consumers interact with fashion, by converting everyday shoppers into content creators. The programme successfully taps into the growing demand for user-generated content that resonates with Gen Z, who make up 67% of new participants.

Launched in September last year, the Ultimate Glam Clan programme is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the digital fashion landscape. By offering tools for everyday users to share authentic experiences and product reviews, Myntra fosters a more personal shopping journey. Creators earn rewards and can climb from 'Expert' to 'Trendsetter' status, motivating them through incentivized engagement.

The programme echoes the broader expansion within India's influencer space, which has seen a 322% growth since 2020. With features like a Real-Time Analytics Dashboard and video posts doubling rewards, creators are encouraged to optimise content. Myntra's success mirrors the evolving priorities of its customers, who increasingly value authenticity and real-world user insights when purchasing fashion and lifestyle products.

