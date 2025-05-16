Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna Steps In As Crocs' Global Ambassador

Crocs has named Indian movie star Rashmika Mandanna as its global ambassador. The collaboration aims to enhance Crocs' visibility across India through a campaign celebrating individuality and personal storytelling. Rashmika brings her authentic personality to the brand, making Crocs' offerings a canvas for creative self-expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:51 IST
Crocs has announced that Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent Indian film star, will serve as its global ambassador. Known for her diverse roles across Indian cinema, Rashmika embodies the spirit of individuality and personal storytelling the brand emphasizes.

The collaboration will feature the "Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World" campaign, designed to deepen consumer connections through personal expression. This initiative, focusing on the innovative Jibbitz™ charms and Classics collection, seeks to reach untapped markets and highlight Crocs as a style essential.

Rashmika's widespread appeal in India aligns with Crocs' ethos of self-expression. Her influence and authenticity are expected to inspire new generations and strengthen the brand's presence across the country. Consumers are encouraged to explore their individuality with Crocs, as seen in the campaign film using surreal storytelling techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

