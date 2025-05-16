Nitanshi Goel Stuns Cannes Red Carpet with Tribute to Indian Cinema Icons

Seventeen-year-old actress Nitanshi Goel captivated audiences at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, making a striking red carpet debut that paid homage to India's cinematic history. Known for her role in 'Laapataa Ladies', which was shortlisted for an Oscar, Nitanshi stepped into the international arena with grace and sophistication on Thursday.

Draped in an ivory saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma, Nitanshi's attire was a tribute to pioneering women of Hindi cinema. Sporting hairpins featuring legendary actresses like Madhubala and Nargis, she represented an era of cinematic brilliance on one of the world's grandest platforms.

Styled by Shrey and Urja, Nitanshi's debut look included a pearl-embellished blouse with intricate embroidery, reflecting classic Indian fashion. Opting for minimal accessories, her appearance was both classic and contemporary. Nitanshi later appeared in a black gown with gold embroidery, designed by the same label.

Her presence at Cannes coincided with the screening of 'Dossier 137' and a significant Indian presence at this year's festival. Notable attendees included director Payal Kapadia and actor Anupam Kher, whose film 'Tanvi The Great' screened on May 17, underscoring India's burgeoning influence at this prestigious cinematic gathering.

