Left Menu

The Heist of Melania Trump's Bronze Statue in Slovenia

The bronze statue of Melania Trump in Slovenia has been stolen, sawed off its base, and carried away. Unveiled in 2020, it replaced an earlier wooden statue that was set on fire. Slovenian police are investigating the theft, working to find those responsible for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:21 IST
The Heist of Melania Trump's Bronze Statue in Slovenia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

A bronze statue depicting US first lady Melania Trump has vanished from her hometown in Slovenia, where it was reportedly sawed off at the ankles and removed.

The life-size sculpture, unveiled in 2020 near Sevnica, came to replace a wooden version which had been torched earlier. It was meant to honor Melania's Slovene roots.

Police efforts to track down the perpetrators are underway, following a tip-off received earlier this week. The previous wooden statue, crafted from linden tree bark to resemble the first lady's inauguration outfit, holds a rustic influence in its burnished replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025