The Heist of Melania Trump's Bronze Statue in Slovenia
The bronze statue of Melania Trump in Slovenia has been stolen, sawed off its base, and carried away. Unveiled in 2020, it replaced an earlier wooden statue that was set on fire. Slovenian police are investigating the theft, working to find those responsible for the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- Slovenia
A bronze statue depicting US first lady Melania Trump has vanished from her hometown in Slovenia, where it was reportedly sawed off at the ankles and removed.
The life-size sculpture, unveiled in 2020 near Sevnica, came to replace a wooden version which had been torched earlier. It was meant to honor Melania's Slovene roots.
Police efforts to track down the perpetrators are underway, following a tip-off received earlier this week. The previous wooden statue, crafted from linden tree bark to resemble the first lady's inauguration outfit, holds a rustic influence in its burnished replacement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement