The Heist of Melania Trump's Bronze Statue in Slovenia

A bronze statue depicting US first lady Melania Trump has vanished from her hometown in Slovenia, where it was reportedly sawed off at the ankles and removed.

The life-size sculpture, unveiled in 2020 near Sevnica, came to replace a wooden version which had been torched earlier. It was meant to honor Melania's Slovene roots.

Police efforts to track down the perpetrators are underway, following a tip-off received earlier this week. The previous wooden statue, crafted from linden tree bark to resemble the first lady's inauguration outfit, holds a rustic influence in its burnished replacement.

