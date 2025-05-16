Left Menu

Chris Brown’s Legal Turmoil: Grievous Charges in London

Singer Chris Brown faces legal issues after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm. The charges stem from a February 2023 incident at London's Tape nightclub, where Brown allegedly attacked a music producer. He is currently remanded in custody, awaiting a court appearance in June at Southwark Crown Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:40 IST
Chris Brown
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned U.S. singer Chris Brown found himself embroiled in legal troubles as he appeared at an English court facing serious charges. Brown is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm during a violent altercation.

The alleged incident took place on February 19, 2023, at Tape nightclub in central London, where Brown reportedly attacked a music producer with a bottle, escalating tensions and prompting legal action.

Judge Joanne Hirst ordered Brown to remain in custody until his next scheduled appearance at Southwark Crown Court on June 13, underscoring the severity of the charges and the ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

