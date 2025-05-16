UIQ: Revolutionizing Skincare on Amazon with Biome-Based Innovation

Genome & Company, a leading figure in biotechnology, has successfully introduced its innovative skincare brand UIQ on Amazon, the U.S.'s largest e-commerce platform. Renowned for pioneering microbiome-based skincare solutions, UIQ is strengthening its foothold in North America.

UIQ's flagship products, including the award-winning Biome Barrier Cream Mist, have captivated consumers, resulting in an impressive 1,900% sales increase during Amazon's Spring Sale. Customer reviews highlight the products' effectiveness and lightweight feel.

As part of its aggressive marketing strategy, UIQ has launched social media campaigns on Instagram and TikTok to tap into the Gen Z market. The brand aims to secure top rankings on Amazon during Prime Day by leveraging its sophisticated biotechnology and marketing prowess.

