Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day: A Golden Jubilee of Growth and Resilience

Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day with festivities and reflection, as key figures praised the state's development. Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang extended congratulations during events that highlighted Sikkim's journey since joining India in 1975. A rally on MG Marg drew massive participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the celebrations, noting the state's rich cultural traditions and socio-economic achievements. His message on social media acknowledged Sikkim's 50 years as an Indian state and expressed hope for continued prosperity.

Chief Minister Tamang emphasized resilience and cultural preservation during his speech, highlighting the state's commitment to a prosperous future. Governor Mathur praised Sikkim's strategic importance and sustainable practices, acknowledging the role of its people and leaders in realizing a shared vision with the Indian Union.

