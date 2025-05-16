Left Menu

Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day: A Golden Jubilee of Growth and Resilience

Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day with grand events including a Tiranga rally and speeches from Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang. The state, which joined India in 1975, has made significant socio-economic strides. Prime Minister Modi praised Sikkim's achievements in diverse sectors on this momentous occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim marked its 50th Statehood Day with festivities and reflection, as key figures praised the state's development. Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister PS Tamang extended congratulations during events that highlighted Sikkim's journey since joining India in 1975. A rally on MG Marg drew massive participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the celebrations, noting the state's rich cultural traditions and socio-economic achievements. His message on social media acknowledged Sikkim's 50 years as an Indian state and expressed hope for continued prosperity.

Chief Minister Tamang emphasized resilience and cultural preservation during his speech, highlighting the state's commitment to a prosperous future. Governor Mathur praised Sikkim's strategic importance and sustainable practices, acknowledging the role of its people and leaders in realizing a shared vision with the Indian Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

