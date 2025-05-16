Manoj Tiwari's Tribute: 'Sindoor Ki Lalkaar' to Honor Indian Soldiers
Bhojpuri singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will soon release a Hindi song, 'Sindoor Ki Lalkaar', as a tribute to Indian soldiers for their bravery during Operation Sindoor. The song, dedicated to the armed forces, will debut on Tiwari's YouTube channel in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
BJP MP and popular Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari is set to release a Hindi song titled 'Sindoor Ki Lalkaar' in honor of the Indian armed forces. The song comes shortly after India's military action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor.
Tiwari, a three-term MP from North East Delhi, expressed admiration for the valor of the Indian soldiers during the operation. He criticized other artists for not recognizing the bravery of the troops in their music. 'Sindoor Ki Lalkaar' aims to fill that void, celebrating the courage of the soldiers and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Conceptualized by BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi, the song is both sung and composed by Tiwari and will be launched on his official YouTube channel. The courageous actions, India's military offensive followed the Pahalgam attack that resulted in 26 casualties, mostly tourists. Tiwari stresses the song's importance in becoming a national voice acknowledging this bravery.
