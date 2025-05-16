Chris Brown's Legal Woes Threaten World Tour

U.S. singer Chris Brown's upcoming world tour faces uncertainty after an English court denied him bail over a serious assault charge on Friday.

Brown is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an 'unprovoked attack' at a London nightclub in 2023. The 36-year-old singer has not yet entered a plea. His tour manager and record label have not commented.

This week, Brown was arrested at a Manchester hotel after returning to the UK. Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls informed Manchester Magistrates' Court that Brown allegedly used a weapon during the altercation in a packed nightclub. Remanded in custody, Brown is due for a court appearance on June 13, jeopardizing his tour's June 8 launch.

