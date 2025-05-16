Chris Brown's Legal Woes Threaten World Tour
U.S. singer Chris Brown was denied bail in an English court, affecting his tour. He faces charges of grievous bodily harm for an alleged unprovoked assault at a London club. Brown's tour is uncertain, with a June 8 start in the Netherlands in jeopardy.
U.S. singer Chris Brown's upcoming world tour faces uncertainty after an English court denied him bail over a serious assault charge on Friday.
Brown is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an 'unprovoked attack' at a London nightclub in 2023. The 36-year-old singer has not yet entered a plea. His tour manager and record label have not commented.
This week, Brown was arrested at a Manchester hotel after returning to the UK. Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls informed Manchester Magistrates' Court that Brown allegedly used a weapon during the altercation in a packed nightclub. Remanded in custody, Brown is due for a court appearance on June 13, jeopardizing his tour's June 8 launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking London Marathon: Over 1.1 Million Applications for 2026
Shein's Bumpy Road to London IPO: Communications Firms Dropped Amid Market Challenges
Russell Brand Faces Serious Allegations in London Court
Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London
UK police arrest several Iranian men over alleged plot to attack site in London, reports AP.