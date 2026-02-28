Left Menu

Taj Hotel's Renaissance: Blending Indian Elegance with London's Royal Charm

The iconic Taj Hotel near Buckingham Palace is readying for a grand unveiling after a significant renovation. This historic hotel, known for luxury and popular Indian cuisine, aims to blend heritage and modernity. The transformation includes a wedding license and renowned cuisine courtesy of chef Sriram Aylur.

London | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:43 IST
The iconic Taj Hotel, nestled in the royal district of London near Buckingham Palace, is poised for a remarkable transformation as it prepares to unveil a new chapter in Indian hospitality. The hotel, renowned for its rich history and luxury, has undergone an extensive renovation to harmonize classic elegance with modern luxury.

The Taj Hotel, a favorite among Indian and international dignitaries, is set to present its refreshed look alongside its popular Michelin-star Quilon restaurant. Under the leadership of Corinna Luebbe, the hotel aims to replicate the grandeur of its Indian counterparts, ensuring guests experience Tata's legacy of 'Tajness' combined with modern luxury.

Emphasizing its appeal as a London landmark, the hotel has elevated its offerings by acquiring a wedding license and expanding its award-winning Indian cuisine, led by Michelin-starred chef Sriram Aylur. With its unique architectural townhouses, the Taj Hotel is ready to captivate guests from around the world.

