Purple Fest: Empowering Inclusion in Goa

The Purple Fest, set to take place in October in Goa, collaborates with the United Nations India to promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities. It aims to be a global platform for dialogue and action by showcasing exhibitions, performances, and discussions focused on accessibility and empowerment.

Updated: 16-05-2025 19:40 IST
Goa is gearing up to host the Purple Fest this October, in partnership with the United Nations India, focusing on enhancing the inclusion of persons with disabilities. The event's announcement came from UN Resident Coordinator for India, Shombi Sharp, along with Goa's State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Guruprasad Pawaskar.

This annual fest celebrates inclusivity, empowerment, and talent, serving as one of India's leading platforms for advocating the rights and achievements of persons with disabilities. The collaboration underscores a commitment to accessible and inclusive communities.

Initially a state-level initiative, the Purple Fest has evolved into a prominent global forum. The 2025 edition is anticipated to gather persons with disabilities, policymakers, innovators, and civil society members for inclusive exhibitions, performances, and discussions on accessible technology.

