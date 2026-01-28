BrowserStack Revolutionizes Accessibility Testing with New DevTools

BrowserStack has launched Accessibility DevTools, a groundbreaking feature aimed at transforming how development teams approach software accessibility. The tool incorporates AI-powered accessibility checks directly into developers' IDEs, addressing issues early in the coding process.

Traditionally, accessibility checks have been viewed as a final hurdle, leading to costly reworks and release delays. The latest WebAIM report highlighted that a staggering 96% of homepages continue to fail basic accessibility standards. BrowserStack's new solution seeks to change this by providing teams with real-time insights and AI-driven guidance to build inclusive software from the outset.

Equipped with the Spectra™ Rule Engine, Accessibility DevTools offers comprehensive support for web and mobile app development across various frameworks. The tool promises seamless integration with development workflows, reinforcing BrowserStack's mission to deliver quality software at speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)