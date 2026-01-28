Left Menu

BrowserStack Revolutionizes Accessibility Testing with New DevTools

BrowserStack introduces Accessibility DevTools to help developers address accessibility issues in real-time within their IDEs. With rising ADA lawsuits and a majority of websites failing accessibility checks, the tool aims to prevent costly fixes and delays by integrating automated checks into the development process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:19 IST
BrowserStack has launched Accessibility DevTools, a groundbreaking feature aimed at transforming how development teams approach software accessibility. The tool incorporates AI-powered accessibility checks directly into developers' IDEs, addressing issues early in the coding process.

Traditionally, accessibility checks have been viewed as a final hurdle, leading to costly reworks and release delays. The latest WebAIM report highlighted that a staggering 96% of homepages continue to fail basic accessibility standards. BrowserStack's new solution seeks to change this by providing teams with real-time insights and AI-driven guidance to build inclusive software from the outset.

Equipped with the Spectra™ Rule Engine, Accessibility DevTools offers comprehensive support for web and mobile app development across various frameworks. The tool promises seamless integration with development workflows, reinforcing BrowserStack's mission to deliver quality software at speed.

