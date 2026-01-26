Kerala's Republic Day Tableau: A Vision of Digital Empowerment and Green Mobility

Kerala's impressive tableau at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Monday spotlighted two major state achievements: being home to India's first Water Metro and achieving total digital literacy.

This display offered an inspiring model of inclusive development, aligning with the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Kerala and, by extension, an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The scene was set against a rural landscape, with a woman serving as the brand ambassador for digital literacy, signifying grassroots digital empowerment.

She utilized her social media platform to present traditional cooking, demonstrating the role of digital access in enabling self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and broader outreach.

Surrounded by iconic Kerala spices and agricultural products, including coconut, jackfruit, banana, pepper, and ginger, the tableau depicted a flourishing rural life bolstered by digital connectivity.

A feature of the presentation included a full-scale Water Metro boat and terminal, emblematic of green and inclusive mobility, aimed at connecting the islands of Kochi's backwaters and providing safe, affordable, and sustainable transport for all.

People from various walks of life, including the dedicated members of the Haritha Karma Sena, the state's ''green army'' for waste management and environmental protection, were depicted onboard.

Traditional folk dancers added cultural vibrancy, highlighting Kerala's rich heritage.

This tableau melded tradition with innovation, bringing together digital inclusion, women's empowerment, environmental responsibility, and sustainable transport.

It told the story of how technology and green mobility have become the Samriddhika Mantra for a self-reliant Kerala, reinforcing communities across villages, islands, and cities, and contributing significantly to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.