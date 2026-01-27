Left Menu

APAC Software Companies Embrace Accessibility for US Expansion

APAC software firms are increasingly embedding digital accessibility by design to comply with US standards, reshaping their strategies for the American market. Deque Systems highlights this maturity shift, recognizing accessibility as vital for enterprise readiness, scalability, and confidence in US procurement processes.

  • India

APAC software companies are entering a new era of expansion, increasingly incorporating accessibility into their design processes to align with U.S. enterprise expectations. Deque Systems, a leading figure in digital accessibility, is observing a maturity shift as these companies prioritize inclusion.

Historically, the global SaaS approach focused on speed and cost. However, regional tech companies are now embedding accessibility as a core element of their enterprise readiness strategies, aligning with key standards like WCAG and ADA. This initiative serves as a testament to software quality and long-term scalability.

With the support of Deque's Axe platform, APAC SaaS teams are strategically enhancing their products to streamline US due diligence, marking themselves as trustworthy partners ready for rigorous legal and procurement evaluations. Through this, they are achieving more efficient deals, expanded market entries, and bolstered brand reputation.

