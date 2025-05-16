Aastha Gill and Nitanshi Goel Dazzle in Glamorous Cannes Debuts
Aastha Gill and Nitanshi Goel made their Cannes Film Festival debuts with glamorous appearances on the red carpet. Aastha showcased her fashion-forward style, while Nitanshi offered a tribute to Hindi cinema in a custom saree. Both celebrities impressed with their poise and unique fashion statements.
Singer Aastha Gill, known for hits like 'DJ Wale Babu' and 'Kamariya', made her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, impressing with a statement ensemble that highlighted her fashionable persona. Gill's presence as a music and cultural icon was a highlight at the event.
Gill described the experience as surreal, seeing it as the culmination of years immersed in music, culture, and creativity. Her look was a declaration of her artistic identity and the vibrant roots she represents, as confirmed in a statement provided by her team.
Nitanshi Goel, of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame, also shone at Cannes 2025. The 17-year-old actress, in her stunning custom ivory saree, paid homage to Hindi cinema legends with sartorial grace. Her style, crafted by 'Jade by Monica and Karishma', and accessorized with minimalistic elegance, garnered significant attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
