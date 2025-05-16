Left Menu

Aastha Gill and Nitanshi Goel Dazzle in Glamorous Cannes Debuts

Aastha Gill and Nitanshi Goel made their Cannes Film Festival debuts with glamorous appearances on the red carpet. Aastha showcased her fashion-forward style, while Nitanshi offered a tribute to Hindi cinema in a custom saree. Both celebrities impressed with their poise and unique fashion statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:55 IST
Aastha Gill and Nitanshi Goel Dazzle in Glamorous Cannes Debuts
Aastha Gill at Cannes 2025 (Photo: Instagram/@aasthagill). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Singer Aastha Gill, known for hits like 'DJ Wale Babu' and 'Kamariya', made her debut on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, impressing with a statement ensemble that highlighted her fashionable persona. Gill's presence as a music and cultural icon was a highlight at the event.

Gill described the experience as surreal, seeing it as the culmination of years immersed in music, culture, and creativity. Her look was a declaration of her artistic identity and the vibrant roots she represents, as confirmed in a statement provided by her team.

Nitanshi Goel, of 'Laapataa Ladies' fame, also shone at Cannes 2025. The 17-year-old actress, in her stunning custom ivory saree, paid homage to Hindi cinema legends with sartorial grace. Her style, crafted by 'Jade by Monica and Karishma', and accessorized with minimalistic elegance, garnered significant attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025