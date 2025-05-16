Left Menu

India Climbs in World Press Freedom: A Closer Look

India's position on the World Press Freedom Index rose to 151 out of 180 nations, reflecting a notable improvement from last year's 159th place. Reporters Without Borders, which conducts the survey, gathered insights from over 5,000 global respondents. Despite advancements, media concentration remains an issue worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:01 IST
India Climbs in World Press Freedom: A Closer Look
India has improved its standing on the World Press Freedom Index, moving up to rank 151 among 180 countries, according to Reporters Without Borders' latest report. This marks a positive change from the previous year's position at 159.

Finland, Estonia, and the Netherlands dominate the highest rankings on the index, which is determined through feedback from over 5,000 individuals globally. These participants include policymakers, journalists, and various stakeholders who reflect a wide array of ideologies, as noted by Thibaut Bruttin, assistant director general of Reporters Without Borders, at a press conference in Delhi.

Despite such progress in India, challenges persist worldwide, with media concentration being a concern even in highly-ranked countries. The US, for example, fell two positions to 57th place. Reporters sans Frontières, based in Paris, remains dedicated to promoting freedom of information across the globe.

