India Climbs in World Press Freedom: A Closer Look

India has improved its standing on the World Press Freedom Index, moving up to rank 151 among 180 countries, according to Reporters Without Borders' latest report. This marks a positive change from the previous year's position at 159.

Finland, Estonia, and the Netherlands dominate the highest rankings on the index, which is determined through feedback from over 5,000 individuals globally. These participants include policymakers, journalists, and various stakeholders who reflect a wide array of ideologies, as noted by Thibaut Bruttin, assistant director general of Reporters Without Borders, at a press conference in Delhi.

Despite such progress in India, challenges persist worldwide, with media concentration being a concern even in highly-ranked countries. The US, for example, fell two positions to 57th place. Reporters sans Frontières, based in Paris, remains dedicated to promoting freedom of information across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)