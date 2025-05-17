Left Menu

Bono's Solo Journey: From U2 Arena Rock to Intimate Storytelling

The new AppleTV+ documentary "Bono: Stories of Surrender" explores the U2 frontman's solo performance journey, his reflections on fatherhood, religion, and activism. Streaming from May 30, it also marks Apple's first use of Immersive Video with Vision Pro. Bono critiques U.S. foreign aid cuts by public figures.

Updated: 17-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:17 IST
Bono's Solo Journey: From U2 Arena Rock to Intimate Storytelling
In an intimate departure from U2's grand arenas, Bono steps onto a solitary stage in the new AppleTV+ documentary "Bono: Stories of Surrender." The project, based on his memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and features Bono's reflections on his life's intersecting themes of family, faith, and world affairs.

The film invites viewers into a personal narrative as Bono recounts the influences that shaped his music and activism, streaming on May 30. Notably, this documentary is Apple's inaugural feature leveraging the Vision Pro wearable headset, offering an immersive viewing experience.

A longtime advocate for Africa, Bono criticizes cuts to U.S. foreign aid, highlighting the harsh consequences of these policies led by figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. His remarks emphasize the broader impact of neglecting international support, dubbing it a void of love.

