The Many Faces of Mary: A Global Journey of Faith

Pope Leo XIV concluded his inaugural public blessing as pontiff with a Hail Mary, honoring the feast day of Our Lady of Pompei. On his first papal tour, he visited the Sanctuary of Our Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano and paused to pray at Pope Francis' tomb in St Mary Major's Basilica in Rome.

Globally, Catholics venerate various manifestations of the Virgin Mary. The month of May, traditionally dedicated to Marian celebrations, highlights Mary's central role in Christianity. Mary's titles range from 'mother of God' rooted in early theological discourse, to her significance in apparitions and cultural traditions.

The diverse ways Mary is artistically represented reflect her universal appeal. From Black Virgin Marys to Motherhood icons, these depictions remind Catholics to venerate Mary without worship, a devotion deeply intertwined with cultural practices like the rosary and Marian processions.

(With inputs from agencies.)