Spice Meets Seoul: Wow! Momo's Korean Momo Takes India by Storm

Wow! Momo has launched a new Korean Momo range, fusing Korean spices with Indian street-style vibes. The lineup includes Veg, Chicken, Corn Cheese, and Chicken Cheese options, promising a spicy taste sensation. Available at all Wow! Momo outlets and major delivery platforms, it's a must-try for flavor enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:55 IST
Wow! Momo, a major player in India's QSR sector, has introduced its latest culinary innovation: the Korean Momo. This new offering merges spicy Korean flavors with traditional momos, adding an exciting twist to its menu.

The Korean Momo range features options like Veg, Chicken, Corn Cheese, and Chicken Cheese, each cooked with a fiery Korean-style sauce and garnished with sesame seeds. According to Sagar Daryani, Co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo Foods, this innovation aims to merge local soul with global inspirations, creating a memorable dining experience for customers.

The Korean Momo is now available across all Wow! Momo outlets and on delivery platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, and the WOW! Eats App. As the brand expands, with 700 outlets in over 65 cities and plans for 250 more, this new launch looks to bring the K-wave to Indian taste buds.

