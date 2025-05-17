Left Menu

Celebrating Vesak: 'Dhamma Rupa' Exhibition Showcases Ancient Buddhist Sculptures

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lankaorganized a special 'Dhamma Rupa' exhibition showcasing ancient Buddhist sculptures and Sinhala translations of Jataka Tales. The event, part of the Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival, highlights the cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka and includes activities like comic book distribution and a Jaipur Foot registration camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka hosted the 'Dhamma Rupa' exhibition on Vesak at a temple in Colombo, showcasing ancient Buddhist sculptures and Sinhala translations of Jataka Tales comics.

This initiative underscores the deep cultural connections between India and Sri Lanka, rooted in the teachings of the Buddha, as highlighted in a Commission statement.

During the Buddha Rashmi National Vesak Festival, various dignitaries, including Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, attended the exhibition's inauguration by India's High Commissioner Santosh Jha at Seemamalakaya, Gangaramaya Temple.

Organized with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, the Bihar Museum, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Gangaramaya Temple, the event distributed Sinhala comic translations of Jataka Tales to children.

In celebrating Vesak's Metta and Karuna principles, the Commission also set up a Vesak Dansala and a Jaipur Foot registration camp, shown at the Bauddhaloka Vesak Festival, as per their statement.

The 'Dhamma Rupa' Exhibition not only honors India's Buddhist artistic legacy but also presents rare images of Buddha sculptures from various Indian regions, now in Bihar Museum's collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

