Justin Bieber Denies Being Diddy Combs' Victim Amidst Trafficking Scandal

Amidst swirling rumors, Justin Bieber's spokesperson has put to rest any claims linking the pop star to the ongoing sex trafficking scandal involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber's camp has clearly stated that he is not among the victims, although acknowledging the existence of individuals who have suffered due to Combs' alleged actions.

This marks Justin Bieber's first public address on the matter, underscoring the gravity of the charges against Combs and advocating for justice for the real victims. The statement urges the public to maintain focus on the necessity of justice for those affected by Combs.

The past friendship between Bieber and Combs, once showcased in a 2009 YouTube video featuring the two planning to enjoy a wild time, has drawn renewed attention. Combs was arrested in September and is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. His former partner, Cassie Ventura, who has accused him of prolonged abuse, has catalyzed this legal scrutiny, with Combs pleading not guilty to all charges.

