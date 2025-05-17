Goa's Cultural Revival: Temples as the New Tourist Magnet

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a shift in the state's tourism focus from the traditional allure of beaches to the rich cultural heritage and historic temples attracting visitors. Speaking at the 'Shankhnad Mahotsav' in Ponda, Sawant emphasized the unique management of temples by local communities, free from government control.

Highlighting the state's pristine and aesthetically pleasing temples, Sawant noted that tourists now seek spiritual enrichment in addition to natural beauty. This transformation positions Goa as a key destination for those interested in cultural and spiritual tourism.

Sawant commended the Sanatan Sanstha, based in North Goa, for enhancing spiritual consciousness and promoting Sanatan Dharma. Their efforts have significantly contributed to Goa's growing reputation as a center for spiritual discovery.

