Left Menu

Goa's Cultural Revival: Temples as the New Tourist Magnet

Goa's tourism has shifted focus from beaches to its rich culture and ancient temples. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlights the role of local communities in managing these spiritual sites. The Sanatan Sanstha's efforts in promoting Sanatan Dharma have made Goa a hub for spiritual tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:20 IST
Goa's Cultural Revival: Temples as the New Tourist Magnet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a shift in the state's tourism focus from the traditional allure of beaches to the rich cultural heritage and historic temples attracting visitors. Speaking at the 'Shankhnad Mahotsav' in Ponda, Sawant emphasized the unique management of temples by local communities, free from government control.

Highlighting the state's pristine and aesthetically pleasing temples, Sawant noted that tourists now seek spiritual enrichment in addition to natural beauty. This transformation positions Goa as a key destination for those interested in cultural and spiritual tourism.

Sawant commended the Sanatan Sanstha, based in North Goa, for enhancing spiritual consciousness and promoting Sanatan Dharma. Their efforts have significantly contributed to Goa's growing reputation as a center for spiritual discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025