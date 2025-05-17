Patriotic Fervor Soars at Nagaland's Tiranga Yatra
Thousands participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Dimapur, Nagaland, organized by BJP to honor the armed forces. The event featured a 170-meter-long national flag and highlighted Operation Sindoor's success. Minister Jacob Zhimomi emphasized national unity and praised the army's efforts in maintaining India's sovereignty.
In a spectacular display of patriotic spirit, thousands gathered in Dimapur, Nagaland for the Tiranga Yatra on Saturday. Organized by the BJP, the event aimed to honor the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor.
The rally, which spanned a distance of nearly 2 km from the Super Market area to DDSC Stadium, saw participation from people of all walks of life, including students and ex-servicemen, carrying a massive 170-meter-long national flag with pride. Placards supporting Operation Sindoor added to the fervor.
Speaking at the event, Minister Jacob Zhimomi highlighted the critical role of national unity and acknowledged the armed forces' sacrifices in protecting India's sovereignty, especially following the Pahalgam attack. He reiterated Nagaland's solidarity with the Indian government and its defense forces.
