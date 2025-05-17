Left Menu

From Cricket Pitch to Political Arena: Asaduddin Owaisi's Journey

Asaduddin Owaisi reminisces about his days as a cricketer, notably his performance against Venkatesh Prasad in the early '90s. Owaisi later pursued a law degree in London, ending his cricket aspirations. He reflects on the evolution of Indian cricket and the emergence of players from diverse backgrounds.

Updated: 17-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:38 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi, more recognized today for his political speeches than his earlier cricketing prowess, fondly recollects a pivotal inter-university match from the early '90s. In that game, he outperformed future Indian paceman Venkatesh Prasad, securing six wickets while Prasad went without any—a memory he cherishes despite his team's defeat.

After this memorable performance, Owaisi was selected for the South Zone inter-university Under-25 team and participated in the Vizzy Trophy in 1994. However, an academic pursuit in law at London's Lincoln's Inn led to the conclusion of his cricketing journey, a decision he does not regret.

Owaisi expresses admiration for fellow cricketers from Hyderabad who achieved international fame and reflects on the democratization of Indian cricket, highlighting talents like Mohammad Siraj's rise from modest beginnings. He also paid homage to Virat Kohli following his retirement announcement, signifying the forthcoming emergence of new cricketing stars in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

