Mexican Navy Ship Brushes Brooklyn Bridge Amid NYC Tour

A Mexican navy ship, named the Cuauhtémoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday as it sailed through the East River during a promotional tour in New York City. The top of the ship's mast brushed against the iconic bridge.

The Mexican navy, in a social media post, confirmed that the training vessel sustained damage from the incident, which has temporarily halted its voyage.

Officials are currently reviewing the impact on both personnel and equipment, with local and naval authorities providing necessary assistance. The Navy emphasized its ongoing commitment to personnel safety, operational transparency, and the training of future officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)