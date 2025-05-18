Left Menu

Mexican Navy Ship Brushes Brooklyn Bridge Amid NYC Tour

A Mexican navy ship, the Cuauhtémoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge during a promotional tour in New York City. The incident involved damage to the ship's mast. Naval and local authorities are assessing the status of personnel and materials, ensuring transparency and continued officer training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 07:20 IST
Mexican Navy Ship Brushes Brooklyn Bridge Amid NYC Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Mexican navy ship, named the Cuauhtémoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday as it sailed through the East River during a promotional tour in New York City. The top of the ship's mast brushed against the iconic bridge.

The Mexican navy, in a social media post, confirmed that the training vessel sustained damage from the incident, which has temporarily halted its voyage.

Officials are currently reviewing the impact on both personnel and equipment, with local and naval authorities providing necessary assistance. The Navy emphasized its ongoing commitment to personnel safety, operational transparency, and the training of future officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025