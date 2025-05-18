Historic Blaze Near Charminar Leaves Many Unconscious

A significant fire erupted in a building located in Guzar House, close to the historic Charminar, early on Sunday morning, resulting in multiple individuals falling unconscious, according to officials.

The Fire Department received an emergency call around 6.30 am, prompting a swift response with firefighters arriving promptly at the scene. Numerous victims were found unconscious and were quickly transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

An AIMIM legislator, present at the location of the incident, informed the media that initial findings suggest approximately 20 people required hospital treatment. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)