Left Menu

Babil Khan's Unexpected Exit from 'Baby' Remake: A Pause for Self-Care

Actor Babil Khan has announced a temporary exit from a film project with director Sai Rajesh due to unexpected circumstances. Despite this setback, both express mutual respect and hope for future collaborations. Khan emphasizes self-care, while Rajesh praises Khan's talent and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:29 IST
Babil Khan's Unexpected Exit from 'Baby' Remake: A Pause for Self-Care
Babil Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Babil Khan has signaled a temporary exit from his upcoming film collaboration with director Sai Rajesh. The 27-year-old actor was set to star in the Hindi remake of the film 'Baby,' but recent developments have altered this plan.

Babil shared an Instagram note, indicating that unforeseen circumstances had disrupted the project, and he would be taking some time off. He wished Rajesh and the film team the best for their future endeavors, emphasizing the respect and camaraderie he holds for them.

Rajesh praised Khan as a highly talented actor, expressing his regret over the project's halt but respecting Khan's decision for self-care. Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, debuted in 2022 with 'Qala.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025