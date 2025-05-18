Babil Khan's Unexpected Exit from 'Baby' Remake: A Pause for Self-Care

Actor Babil Khan has signaled a temporary exit from his upcoming film collaboration with director Sai Rajesh. The 27-year-old actor was set to star in the Hindi remake of the film 'Baby,' but recent developments have altered this plan.

Babil shared an Instagram note, indicating that unforeseen circumstances had disrupted the project, and he would be taking some time off. He wished Rajesh and the film team the best for their future endeavors, emphasizing the respect and camaraderie he holds for them.

Rajesh praised Khan as a highly talented actor, expressing his regret over the project's halt but respecting Khan's decision for self-care. Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, debuted in 2022 with 'Qala.'

(With inputs from agencies.)