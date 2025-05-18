Left Menu

India's Cruise Tourism: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

India could become a major player in ocean and river cruise tourism despite challenges such as volatile airfares and limited availability of quality hotels. Government initiatives like the Cruise Bharat Mission aim to support growth, while infrastructural improvements are needed to enhance the travel experience.

India stands on the brink of becoming a leading force in ocean and river cruise tourism, according to Thomas Cook India Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Iyer. Despite hurdles such as volatile airfares and infrastructural deficits, particularly in hotel availability, the potential for expansion is significant.

In an interview with PTI, Iyer highlighted the growing appeal of cruise holidays, which simplify travel by removing visa complexities and offering all-inclusive experiences. The sector's promise is further buoyed by government efforts like the Cruise Bharat Mission and Maritime India Vision 2030, poised to drive significant growth.

Nevertheless, challenges remain. The scarcity of quality hotels in key regions, particularly in 3-star plus categories, and issues with last-mile connectivity in emerging circuits hinder seamless travel. Furthermore, fluctuating airfare prices complicate travel planning and budgeting. Despite these obstacles, new travel circuits offer a chance to tackle these issues and capitalize on opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

