NCC Cadets Conquer Everest: A Historic Ascent

An NCC expedition team successfully summited Mount Everest, marking a historic achievement. This momentous climb was announced in a press briefing highlighting previous and upcoming expeditions. The mission continues a legacy of mountaineering challenges first conquered in 1953 by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic milestone, an expedition team from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) successfully summited Mount Everest, the Earth's tallest peak, on Sunday. The news was confirmed by the NCC in a statement, remarking on the team's achievement early in the morning at 0445 hours.

The announcement follows a strategic plan unveiled in January by the NCC's Director General, who mentioned an Everest mission set for 2025. The team has been gearing up for this expedition, training extensively at the Siachen Battle School, preparing for the formidable challenges that the Himalayas pose.

This recent climb adds to the NCC's impressive record of mountaineering achievements, echoing the legendary ascent by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953. Previous expeditions by NCC cadets include successful climbs of peaks such as Mt Kang Yatse II and Mt Abi Gamin, showcasing their commitment to high-altitude challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

