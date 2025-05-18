Capturing Truth: Sejal Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Journey with 'Costao'

Sejal Shah, the acclaimed filmmaker, found herself persuaded that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unparalleled acting prowess was crucial for her directorial debut 'Costao'. This belief stemmed from their prior collaboration on the film 'Serious Men'.

In 'Costao', streaming on ZEE5, Siddiqui delivers a compelling performance as Costao Fernandes, a former customs officer who bravely endures personal and professional challenges. Shah emphasized Siddiqui's dedication and respect for directing vision, crucial for the film's authenticity.

'Costao' is a project born from rigorous research and authentic storytelling, demanding the same honesty Costao Fernandes embodied. As Shah ventures into future projects, the film stands as a testament to truthfulness in biographical cinema.

