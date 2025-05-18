Grant Government Medical College: Celebrating 180 Years of Medical Excellence

The Grant Government Medical College (GMC), one of South Asia's oldest medical institutions, celebrated 180 years of serving the community on May 15. Founded with the vision of training native Indians in modern medicine, the college has become a cornerstone of medical education and research in India.

The institution was conceived by Sir Robert Grant, then Governor of the Bombay Presidency, whose vision was realized despite his untimely death. Financial support was galvanized through community fundraising, with significant contributions from philanthropists like Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy.

Over the years, GMC has produced numerous medical luminaries and has been at the forefront of several medical breakthroughs, including the development of the first vaccine against bubonic plague. The college continues to be a hub of medical advancements and a preferred choice for aspiring doctors in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)