Lt Governor Sinha Seeks Blessings at Zeathyar Temple

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited Zeathyar temple for Zeashta Mata Jayanti, seeking blessings and praying for the state's prosperity. Sinha engaged with devotees, joined by members of the Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee and various citizens, underlining the cultural significance of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:18 IST
On the auspicious occasion of Zeashta Mata Jayanti, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the historic Zeathyar temple, according to an official spokesperson. The Lt Governor participated in the religious rituals, seeking the blessings of Mata Zeashta for the peace and prosperity of the region.

During the visit, Sinha interacted with a large number of devotees who had gathered at the temple to mark the celebration. He extended his heartfelt greetings, highlighting the importance of unity and harmony among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event saw participation from members of the Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee, prominent local citizens, and individuals from diverse backgrounds. The occasion underscores the cultural richness and communal spirit prevalent in the region, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

