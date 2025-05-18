Suchetgarh's Border Tourism Faces Setback Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Suchetgarh, a nascent tourist village on the Indian border with Pakistan, is witnessing a downturn due to the latest military confrontation between the two countries. The village, known for its Wagah-Attari-style parade, has seen a sharp decline in visitors since the conflict intensified.

Business owners in the area, including restaurant and shop operators, find themselves in dire straits, with revenues plummeting as tourist numbers hit rock bottom. Despite an agreement between India and Pakistan to halt military activities, fear lingers, impacting livelihoods that heavily rely on tourist influx.

Efforts are underway by authorities to resurrect border tourism, including resuming the Border Security Force parade once stability is confirmed. However, locals remain hopeful that the region will soon see a return to normality, allowing economic recovery to take root.

(With inputs from agencies.)