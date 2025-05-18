Left Menu

Suchetgarh's Border Tourism Faces Setback Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Amid renewed military tension between India and Pakistan, Suchetgarh's emerging status as a border tourism spot has been severely impacted. Stakeholders express concern as tourist arrivals dwindle, following border clashes. Despite a ceasefire, local businesses face uncertainty and await peace to revive the village's tourist-dependent economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suchetgarh(Jammu) | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:02 IST
Suchetgarh's Border Tourism Faces Setback Amid India-Pakistan Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suchetgarh, a nascent tourist village on the Indian border with Pakistan, is witnessing a downturn due to the latest military confrontation between the two countries. The village, known for its Wagah-Attari-style parade, has seen a sharp decline in visitors since the conflict intensified.

Business owners in the area, including restaurant and shop operators, find themselves in dire straits, with revenues plummeting as tourist numbers hit rock bottom. Despite an agreement between India and Pakistan to halt military activities, fear lingers, impacting livelihoods that heavily rely on tourist influx.

Efforts are underway by authorities to resurrect border tourism, including resuming the Border Security Force parade once stability is confirmed. However, locals remain hopeful that the region will soon see a return to normality, allowing economic recovery to take root.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025