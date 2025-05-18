Suchetgarh's Border Tourism Faces Setback Amid India-Pakistan Tension
Amid renewed military tension between India and Pakistan, Suchetgarh's emerging status as a border tourism spot has been severely impacted. Stakeholders express concern as tourist arrivals dwindle, following border clashes. Despite a ceasefire, local businesses face uncertainty and await peace to revive the village's tourist-dependent economy.
- Country:
- India
Suchetgarh, a nascent tourist village on the Indian border with Pakistan, is witnessing a downturn due to the latest military confrontation between the two countries. The village, known for its Wagah-Attari-style parade, has seen a sharp decline in visitors since the conflict intensified.
Business owners in the area, including restaurant and shop operators, find themselves in dire straits, with revenues plummeting as tourist numbers hit rock bottom. Despite an agreement between India and Pakistan to halt military activities, fear lingers, impacting livelihoods that heavily rely on tourist influx.
Efforts are underway by authorities to resurrect border tourism, including resuming the Border Security Force parade once stability is confirmed. However, locals remain hopeful that the region will soon see a return to normality, allowing economic recovery to take root.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suchetgarh
- tourism
- India-Pakistan
- border
- tensions
- ceasefire
- BSF
- local economy
- peace efforts
- zero line
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Breach Sparks Tension Along Indo-Pak Border
Water Tensions Rise as Haryana and Punjab Clash Over Dwindling Reservoir Levels
Mangaluru Stays Calm Amidst Rising Tensions: A Close Inspection
India-Pakistan Border Escalation: Tensions Rise Amid LoC Ceasefire Violations
Farmers Lead Emergency Kisan Panchayat Amid Political Tensions