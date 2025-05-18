Left Menu

Highlights from Cannes and Eurovision: Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations

From the glitz of Cannes to the grandeur of Eurovision, the entertainment world saw actors draw on personal experiences, unexpected injuries, legal challenges for stars, and heartfelt victories. Kristen Stewart launched her directorial career, while Austria's spectacular Eurovision win marked a milestone amidst serious controversies and dramatic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:26 IST
The Cannes Film Festival offered a more intimate look into the lives and experiences of stars Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, who discussed how real-life parenthood influenced their performances in 'Die My Love.' Lawrence noted the postpartum period's isolating nature, resonating deeply with her recent experiences as a new mother.

In a surprising incident, a Japanese film agent was struck by a falling palm tree on the bustling Croisette Boulevard, leaving him hospitalized with serious injuries during the festival. Meanwhile, Eurovision crowned Austria the winner with JJ's emotive 'Wasted Love,' triumphing over Israel's Yuval Raphael in a closely watched event.

Drama loomed large as U.S. singer Chris Brown faced legal hurdles, casting doubt on his tour, while Kristen Stewart reveled in her directorial debut at Cannes, likening the experience to a proud parent's milestone. The entertainment world also grappled with allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, with testimonies highlighting troubling accusations of abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

